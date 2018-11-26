IndiGo clarifies on web check-in, says some seats not chargeable

For web check-in of a first-row seat on IndiGo, a passenger will have to pay as much as Rs 800 extra, while a non-reclining seat in row 12, which is next to the emergency exit, will cost an additional Rs 600 when selected during web check-in. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: After a hue and cry over imposing charges for web check-in for all seats, budget airline IndiGo today issued a clarification saying they have not changed the web check-in practice. It said that if the passengers have no particular preference for seats and would not like to pay for advance seat selection, they can either reserve any free seats available at the time of web check-in or at the airport kiosk check-in or counter.

“This is to further clarify that IndiGo customers will not compulsorily have to pay for the seats. The pricing is only for advance selection of seats. When the customer checks-in at the airport, the seats would be assigned for free,” IndiGo said in a statement.

The preferred seat pricing of IndiGo starts as low as Rs 100 and goes upto Rs 800. These charges are over and above the fare you pay while buying the ticket. The no-frills airline said there would be some seats that may be available for free depending on the market dynamics for the flight. “Thus, there are some seats that are available for free at a certain time period before departure (e.g. one day before departure) or on certain aircraft type (e.g., ATR operated flights),” it said.

Stating that this is a common practice followed by airlines across the globe, IndiGo said flyers can always obtain the seat at the airport kiosk check-in or counter, though this may not guarantee that they would be assigned the seat of their choice.

It said advance seat reservation is meant for passengers who would prefer to have extra leg-room seats or would like to be seated together on a flight.

Hey, Himanshu! As per our revised policy, all seats will be chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively, you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability. ~Prabh — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 25, 2018

IndiGo had earlier tweeted saying that as per the company’s revised policy, “all seats will be chargeable for web check-in”.

Besides complaints from passengers who have not been able to do web check-in, IndiGo has also faced the fury of the government with the ministry of civil aviation issuing a warning that it is reviewing these fees.