Air India night flights offering tickets from Rs 1,000 start this week

Air India’s Goa flight from Delhi takes off at 10 pm and lands at 12.35 am, while the return flight departs at 1.15 am and reaches at 3.40 am with fares beginning from Rs 3,000.

New Delhi: Ahead of the winter holiday season, Air India is launching new late-night flights from this week with air fares priced less than those with regular timings. Air India’s new late-night flight routes are Bengaluru-Ahmedabad-Bengaluru, Delhi-Coimbatore-Delhi and Delhi-Goa-Delhi with basic fares beginning from Rs 1,000.

Air India’s red-eye flights operate between late night and early morning.

Targeted at budget travellers, these late-night flights not only help cut down on travel expenses but also avoid traffic jams during peak hours. In certain cases, catching a late night flight can also help you save on hotel room rent for a night.

Air India’s AI 589 departs from Bengaluru at 12.30 am and reaches Ahmedabad at 2.35 am, while the return flight takes off at 3.05 am and lands at 5.25 am. The 15-day advance basic fares begin from Rs 1,000.

The AI 547 Delhi-Coimbatore flight departs at 9.15 pm and reaches at 12.30 am while the return flight’s timings are between 1 am and 4 am. Basic fares on this route begin from Rs 2,500, excluding taxes.

The Goa flight from Delhi takes off at 10 pm and lands at 12.35 am, while the return flight departs at 1.15 am and reaches at 3.40 am with fares beginning from Rs 3,000.

To attract travellers during the coming winter holiday season, at least two other budget airlines have come up with new offers. IndiGo has put up 10 lakh seats on offer with flight tickets starting from Rs 899 while GoAir has put up 13 lakh seats as part of a promotional offer.