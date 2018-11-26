Jet Airways appoints Robin Kamark as nominee director of Etihad Airways
Indian conglomerate Tata Sons Ltd said it was in preliminary talks with debt-laden Jet Airways
Last Published: Mon, Nov 26 2018. 03 18 PM IST
Struggling carrier Jet Airways Ltd said on Monday it has appointed Robin Kamark as nominee director of stakeholder Etihad Airways PJSC with effect from Dec. 1.Kamark, who has spent 17 years at Scandinavian Airlines System, will replace Harsh Mohan as nominee director, Jet said in a statement. Jet is 24 percent owned by Etihad Airways.
Earlier this month, Indian conglomerate Tata Sons Ltd said it was in preliminary talks with debt-laden Jet, but has not made a proposal to acquire a stake.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
First Published: Mon, Nov 26 2018. 03 18 PM IST
More From Companies »
- IndiGo clarifies on web check-in, says some seats not chargeable
- Bain-Piramal fund invests $156 million in Archean Group’s marine chemicals business
- Govt to review airline web check-in fee after IndiGo move
- Air India night flights offering tickets from Rs 1,000 start this week
- Centre moves SC seeking Rs 2,940 crore RCom bank guarantee over spectrum
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Nissan seeking curbs on Renault choosing board members
- GM to close Canadian factory, putting 3,000 jobs at risk: reports
- India set to miss 2018-19 fiscal deficit target due to revenue shortfall: India Ratings
- Govt to infuse Rs42,000 crore in PSU banks by March end
- Jet Airways appoints Robin Kamark as nominee director of Etihad Airways
Mark to Market »
- Why Vodafone Idea’s sensible plea didn’t make any sense to investors
- Oil price gains for paint stocks are still some time away
- Auto components makers to feel the drag of slowing auto sales
- Smaller FMCG firms race ahead, put bigger rivals on notice
- The real reason behind RBI-government spat over PCA framework