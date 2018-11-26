Jet Airways appoints Robin Kamark as nominee director of Etihad Airways

Photo: Reuters

Struggling carrier Jet Airways Ltd said on Monday it has appointed Robin Kamark as nominee director of stakeholder Etihad Airways PJSC with effect from Dec. 1.Kamark, who has spent 17 years at Scandinavian Airlines System, will replace Harsh Mohan as nominee director, Jet said in a statement. Jet is 24 percent owned by Etihad Airways.

Earlier this month, Indian conglomerate Tata Sons Ltd said it was in preliminary talks with debt-laden Jet, but has not made a proposal to acquire a stake.

