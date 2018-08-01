NCLAT tells Bhushan Power lenders to submit revised plans by Monday

In the last hearing on 20 July, the NCLAT had directed the CoC for the company to consider resolution plans submitted by three firms: Tata Steel, Liberty House and JSW Steel.

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday asked the three bidders for the debt-ridden Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd—Tata Steel, Liberty House and JSW Steel—to file revised resolution plans by Monday.

The two-judge NCLAT bench, headed by Justice S.J. Mukhopadhyay, directed the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for Bhushan Power and Steel to take a decision over the revised bids and keep it in a sealed cover. “All resolution applicants can submit their revised offer by Monday,” the bench said.

The financial part of the bids can only be changed, added the bench.

The appellate tribunal was hearing an appeal moved by Tata Steel challenging the revision of the bids by JSW Steel on July 27 on the eve of the CoC meeting.

In the last hearing on 20 July, the NCLAT had directed the CoC for the company to consider resolution plans submitted by three firms: Tata Steel, Liberty House and JSW Steel. It had also directed the CoC to call all the three bidders, along with operational creditors and the suspended board of directors of Bhushan Power & Steel, to the meeting.

JSW Steel has revised its offer from Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 18,000 crore whereas Tata Steel’s offer stands at Rs 17,000 crore.

UK-based Liberty House had alleged it was not informed about the meeting.

Liberty House had moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 26 February against the rejection of its “unopened” bid for Bhushan Power and Steel by the CoC for late submission, and its failure to submit certain documents, such as a confidentiality undertaking. The last date for submission of bids was 8 February, whereas the insolvency resolution professional received Liberty House’s proposal on 20 February.

Bhushan Power and Steel, which owes over ₹48,500 crore to a consortium of lenders led by Punjab National Bank, is one of the 12 large companies identified by the Reserve Bank of India for early insolvency resolution. The resolution period for the company was supposed to end on 23 June. However, the appellate tribunal has said that the duration of the pending appeal be excluded from the 270-day resolution window, during which a corporate insolvency process has to be completed.