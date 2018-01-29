Tata Power CEO and MD Anil Sardana resigns

A file photo of Tata Power CEO & MD Anil Sardana. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Tata Power said on Monday that its chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director Anil Sardana has resigned due to personal reasons, effective 30 April.

“Anil Sardana has submitted his resignation as CEO and Managing Director of the company and as a director of the company, for personal reasons,” a Tata Power statement said. The company’s board has taken on record his resignation which will be affective from close of business hours on 30 April 2018, it said.

Sardana has over 3 decades of experience in the power and infrastructure sector. He had also worked at companies like NTPC Ltd and BSES. He was the managing director of Tata Teleservices Ltd for over 3 years from 2007 to 2011. He is also on the board of other companies.