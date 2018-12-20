Honor, Samsung, OnePlus lead brand engagement on Twitter in 2018

In 2018, Indian brands on Twitter raised the bar for consumer engagement through innovative and inspirational brand campaigns, the microblogging platform said.

New Delhi: Mobile handset makers including Honor, Samsung and OnePlus have emerged as the most engaging brands on Twitter in India during 2018, using the social platform to drive brand awareness as well as product launches.

According to Twitter’s ‘top 10 most engaging brands’ tally, top 5 spots were taken up by handset makers -- Honor India, Samsung India, OnePlus India, Xiaomi India and Motorola India.

The list also included State Bank of India, Wipro, Amazon India, Tata Sky and Mercedes Benz India.

“In 2018, Indian brands on Twitter raised the bar for consumer engagement through innovative and inspirational brand campaigns. From driving brand awareness to product launches, brands in India adopted an always-on approach to cultivate a deep, meaningful relationship with their customers,” Twitter said in a statement.

Google India led the list of brands in terms of video views, followed by Samsung India, Honor India, Nexa, Tata Motors, Motorola India, Flipkart, LG India, Vistara, and Hero MotoCorp.

“Video continued to be the flavour of the year, with an increasing number of brands opting for different formats of video to visually showcase their products and services, driving up audience engagement...with people logging into Twitter to connect with companies for a variety of reasons, brands are now looking at unique and relevant ways of reaching out to their audiences on the platform,” the statement said.