Jet Airways Christmas-New Year sale: Upto 30% discount on offer on flight tickets

Guests booking directly on Jet Airways website and its mobile app, can also avail exclusive benefits. Photo: Mint

Private carrier Jet Airways on Sunday announced up to 30 per cent discount on its domestic and international fares as part of its limited period festive season sale offer. The tickets for the nine-day Christmas sale offer can be availed till midnight of Tuesday 1 January 2019, Jet Airways said in a release.

Here is all you need to know about Jet Airways Christmas-New Year offer:

1. The sale is valid for both one-way and return journeys for both business and economy class of travel with a travel validity effective 7 January for international travel.

2.The tickets must be purchased between 24 December 2018 to 1 January 2019.

3.Guests booked for travel on the airline’s domestic network can commence travel effective January 1 and January 8 respectively depending upon the class of travel.

4.Guests booking directly on the airline website and its mobile app, can also avail exclusive benefits, such as earning 250 bonus JPMiles on every flight booking, zero cancellation charges for changes or cancellations made within 24 hours of booking, as well as locking a preferred fare with a nominal fee for up to 72 hours.

5.In addition, it also offer discounts of up to 20 per cent on pre-purchase of excess baggage via bookings made on the website, mobile app or other points of sale.

6.Guests can choose to travel to any of the 66 domestic and international destinations flown directly by the airline or to a host of onward destinations in Europe on flights operated by the airlines codeshare partners via its gateways in Amsterdam, London and Paris and vice versa.

Another airline, AirAsia‏ India is offering flights tickets starting from as low as Rs 1,599 on its new Mumbai-Bengaluru route.

GoAir is offering 50 percent discount on tickets for its flights to Phuket for individuals going to attend the Thailand Yacht Show next month.

IndiGo will operate daily non-stop return flights from Kannur to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hubli with fares at a starting an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,799.

-With inputs from PTI