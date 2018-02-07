Zydus Wellness Q3 profit rises 44% to Rs36 crore

Zydus Wellness stock closed 6.94% up at Rs 1,050 on BSE on Wednesday. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Consumer products firm Zydus Wellness on Wednesday reported 43.83% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs36.16 crore for the December quarter of the current fiscal.

It had posted a net profit of Rs25.14 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal, Zydus Wellness said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs132.4 crore for the October-December quarter of 2017-18.

It was at Rs111.82 crore for the corresponding third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Zydus combines healthcare, nutrition and cosmeceuticals to bring an array of wellness products such as Sugar Free, Nutralite, Everyuth and Actilife.

