NTPC Q3 profit falls 4%, misses expectations
NTPC’s profit after tax from continuing operations for the third quarter ended 31 December fell to Rs2,361 crore from Rs2,469 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Wed, Jan 31 2018. 05 21 PM IST
Bengaluru: India’s power producer NTPC Ltd reported a 4% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, missing analysts’ estimates.
Profit after tax from continuing operations for the third quarter ended 31 December fell to Rs2,361 crore ($370.96 million) from Rs2,469 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs2,680 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
However, revenue from its generation segment was up 5% at Rs20,558 crore.
NTPC shares ended at Rs170.25 at BSE.
First Published: Wed, Jan 31 2018. 05 15 PM IST
Latest News »
- Sebi strengthens procedures for dividend payment, transfer of securities
- Donald Trump slams Opec as cartel pushes harder for high oil prices
- 2002 Gujarat riots: Maya Kodnani acquitted in Naroda Patiya case
- Sebi fines Suzlon Rs1.1 crore for violating insider trading norms
- Vedanta’s Electrosteel acquisition credit neutral: Report
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
IndusInd Bank’s big bad loan divergence foretells a painful bank results season
Investors in IBC companies face a harsh reality
Q4 results: Tata Consultancy Services ends FY18 well, will valuations tango?
RBI minutes show a repo rate hike is around the corner
ACC: Healthy volume growth, lower overhead expenses save the day