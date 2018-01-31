NTPC Q3 profit falls 4%, misses expectations

Analysts on average had expected NTPC to make a Q3 profit of Rs2,680 crore.

Bengaluru: India’s power producer NTPC Ltd reported a 4% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, missing analysts’ estimates.

Profit after tax from continuing operations for the third quarter ended 31 December fell to Rs2,361 crore ($370.96 million) from Rs2,469 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs2,680 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

However, revenue from its generation segment was up 5% at Rs20,558 crore.

NTPC shares ended at Rs170.25 at BSE.