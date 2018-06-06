Reverse pitch for start-ups: Civic tech entrepreneurship
Roopa Kudva and Bharath Visweswariah on how civic tech start-ups can enable citizens get better quality services, improve government revenues and enable governments to engage more proactively with citizens
A relatively less-discussed space in India’s vibrant start-up ecosystem is civic tech. Civic tech entrepreneurs partner with governments to improve service delivery. With potential to scale up and impact millions of citizens, civic tech start-ups can enable citizens get better quality services, improve government revenues and enable governments to engage more proactively with citizens. Globally, civic tech has seen vibrant activity: the US alone has seen over 200 startups over the past 10 years. Entrepreneurs are deploying cutting-edge technology to solve problems in water, sanitation and hygiene; urban transport; safety and security; etc.
While still a nascent sector, there are already great examples of civic tech in action in India such as the use of GIS mapping to conduct surveys for property tax collection; blockchain to reform payments mechanisms; cloud-based ERP systems for cities to deliver all their services—tax collection; issuing birth and death certificates, etc. As India’s “Next Half Billion” come online through their cell phones, civic tech can transform citizens’ engagement with government.
What can governments do to ease the path for civic tech entrepreneurs? First, publish open data sets, which will improve data availability for startups to assess demand and supply and spur analytics-based business models. Second, simplify procurement policies to make it easier for startups with little track record to win contracts. Third, be supportive customers, in particular, by ensuring prompt payments.
To help address India’s critical civic challenges, Omidyar Network is launching an accelerator for civic tech entrepreneurs in partnership with Village Capital. A thriving civic tech ecosystem will offer India’s brightest minds an opportunity to build technology-led businesses with a purpose.
More From Companies »
- Temasek, Ascendas-Singbridge to invest $300 million in logistics, industrial projects in India
- Lavasa struggles to find new directors
- Maruti Suzuki charges ahead with ambitious electric car plan
- There is no doubt about a rural recovery: Mahindra’s Pawan Goenka
- McLeod Russel India to sell 8 tea estates for Rs331 crore
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Amit Shah to meet Ratan Tata, Lata Mangeshkar, Madhuri Dixit today
- Bhima-Koregaon violence: Pune police arrests 5 Dalit activists
- Temasek, Ascendas-Singbridge to invest $300 million in logistics, industrial projects in India
- The BCG Matrix: What does it take for a team to win the World Cup?
- Achilles the cat trains for role as World Cup psychic