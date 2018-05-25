Cadila Healthcare Q4 profit rises 53% at Rs590.8 crore

The board of directors of Cadila Healthcare have recommended a dividend of Rs3.5 per equity share of Re1 each for the fiscal ended 31 March 2018 subject to shareholders’ approval in the ensuing AGM. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Cadila Healthcare on Friday reported 53.26% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs590.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2018.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs385.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated sales for the period under review stood at Rs3,152.7 crore. It was at Rs2,452.7 crore in the fourth quarter previous fiscal. For the year ended 31 March, 2018, consolidated net profit was at Rs1,775.8 crore as against Rs1,487.7 crore in 2016-17, up 19.37%.

Consolidated sales for 2017-18 were at Rs11,630.8 crore. It was at Rs9,363.1 crore in the previous fiscal, the company said.

The board of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs3.5 per equity share of Re1 each for the fiscal ended 31 March 2018 subject to shareholders’ approval in the ensuing AGM, it added.