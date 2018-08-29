IndiGo to start flights from Kochi airport after 2pm today

The Kochi airport reopened today after it had to be shut down on 14 August due to Kerala floods. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: IndiGo today said it is resuming full scale operations from the international airport at Kochi from Wednesday as advised by the airport operator. Normal operations from the Kochi airport will resume after 2pm today, said IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share. Accordingly, relief flights operating from the naval base in the city will be discontinued, the airline said.

“IndiGo will ensure cancellation and rescheduling waiver to passengers travelling to and from Kochi, till 10 September 2018 for bookings made before 22 August 2018,” said IndiGo. The airline also advised passengers to plan travel through its official website.

The airport operator, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) had on Monday confirmed that it was prepared to resume full scale domestic and international operations on Wednesday as planned earlier. The airport had to be shut down after the worst floods in Kerala history in a century submerged the airport.