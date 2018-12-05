GoAir offering flight tickets from Rs 1,099 in new sale

GoAir’s latest sale will close on December 7. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Ahead of the winter holiday season, budget airline GoAir today started its new flight ticket sale with airfares beginning from Rs 1,099. The booking window for cheaper fares is open only for 3 days from today. For travel between January 7 to March 31, airfares begin from Rs 1,299 while for travel between July 1 to September 15, all-inclusive fares start from Rs 1,099. From Ahmedabad, GoAir is offering flight tickets to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi with fares beginning from Rs 1,399. From Bengaluru, flight tickets to Pune, Mumbai and Lucknow start from Rs 1,599.

GoAir flights from Mumbai to Delhi, Ahmedabad and Goa start from Rs 1,399 while from Kolkata flights to Mumbai, Patna and Hyderabad start from Rs 1,399. Similarly, from Delhi, flights to Bagdogra, Patna and Leh start from Rs 1,399 while flights from Goa to Mumbai and Ahmedabad start from Rs 1,499.

The aggressive competition among domestic airlines has forced carriers to come up with discounted offers to lure passengers. During the first 10 months of this year, domestic airlines flew 11.46 crore passengers, a growth of 20%.GoAir had last month put up 13 lakh seats on sale, with flight tickets from Rs 1,313 to celebrate its 13th anniversary. IndiGo, India’s biggest carrier, had last month put up 10 lakh seats up for grabs in a new sale, with flight tickets from Rs 899.

Meanwhile, national carrier Air India from last month started night flights on many routes. Unlike regular flights, ticket prices in these flights start cheaper from Rs 1,000. Bengaluru-Ahmedabad-Bengaluru, Delhi-Coimbatore-Delhi and Delhi-Goa-Delhi are some of the routes covered under this Air India offer.

Wadia Group promoted GoAir currently operates across 23 domestic and two international destinations, with a fleet of 41 aircraft. GoAir recently started its international operations with flights to Male and Phuket.