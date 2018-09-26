Meat start-up Licious raises $25 million from Bertelsmann India, others

Licious, which delivers fresh meat to consumers, was founded in July 2015.

Bengaluru: Meat start-up Licious, run by Delightful Gourmet Pvt. Ltd, said it has raised $25 million in its Series-C funding round. The funding round was led by Bertelsmann India Investments, Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India along with UCLA and existing investors Mayfield India, 3one4 Capital, Sistema Asia Fund and InnoVen Capital.Mint had reported that the gourmet meat start-up was in talks to raise between $25-$30 million from new and existing investors earlier this month, citing sources aware of the discussions.

Licious said on Wednesday that it will use the funds to expand to new cities, boost its value-added product portfolio and strengthen its supply chain. The funding announcement comes on the heels of the company’s plans to enter the Mumbai and Pune markets by end-2018. Licious claims to have a dominant presence already across Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region), Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The company last raised $10 million in its Series-B funding round led by Mayfield Fund and 3one4 Capital with participation from Neoplux Technology Fund and Sistema Asia Fund in March last year. Before that, it had raised seed funding, followed by Series-A funds of $3 million from 3one4 Capital and Mayfield Capital.

“With investors existing and new sharing our conviction in building an ecosystem which challenges the status quo (in the meat sector), we are extremely bullish about our plans going ahead. These funds will greatly aid us in deepening and widening our market presence and enable us to offer new products and services,” said Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, co-founders of the company.

Licious, which delivers fresh meat to consumers, was founded in July 2015 by Hanjura, a science graduate from Bangalore University, and Gupta, a chartered accountant. It runs an end-to-end business model ranging from procuring fresh produce to processing, storage and delivery. The company owns the entire back-end supply chain and uses stringent cold chain control to maintain the quality and freshness of each product. It claims that the largely unorganised meat and seafood sector in India is estimated to be worth $40 billion today.

“Direct-to-Consumer fresh food start-ups are re-defining how India produces, distributes and buys food. Licious with their robust supply chain and seamless farm-to-fork model, address some of the biggest challenges faced by the consumer when it comes to their purchase experience and quality of product. We have strong conviction in the founding team’s vision and strategy to build Licious as the most trusted brand for fresh food and gourmet food products in India,” said Pankaj Makkar, managing director of Bertelsmann India Investments - the strategic investment arm of German media conglomerate Bertelsmann SE and Co.

Investec acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Licious on the transaction.