Reliance Capital Q4 net profit up 36% at Rs428 crore

Reliance Capital’s board has proposed a dividend of Rs11 per share. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Reliance Capital has reported a 35.87% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs428 crore in the fourth quarter ended March of 2017-18.

Its net profit stood at Rs315 crore in the year-ago period. Total revenue of company in the fourth quarter of the last financial year stood at Rs5,007 crore, according to a BSE filing. Reliance Capital’s consolidated net profit for the financial year 2017-18 rose by 20.53% to Rs1,309 crore against Rs1,086 crore in the previous year.

The company’s total income in 2017-18 financial year stood at Rs19,898 crore. It further said the company’s board has proposed a dividend of Rs11 per share.

Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in the Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.