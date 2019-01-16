SpiceJet launches new domestic flight

With the launch of new flights, SpiceJet now operates a total of 54 flights in and out of North East and six flights within the North East Region. Photo: Mint

SpiceJet on Tuesday flagged off a daily direct flight on the Kolkata- Lilabari route, under the regional connectivity scheme, “Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik” (UDAN).

“Lilabari is SpiceJet’s first destination in Assam under the UDAN scheme and we are extremely delighted to launch services on the Kolkata-Lilabari route,” SpiceJet Chief Marketing Officer Debojo Maharshi said in a release.

The flight SG-3345 will leave Kolkata at 19.40 am and reach Lilabari at 12.35 pm, while the return flight will leave Lilabari at 1.05 pm and reach Kolkata at 3.05 pm, the release said.

Lilabari airport is located at Lakhimpur district of Assam.

“Owing to its proximity to Arunachal Pradesh, the airport will serve both the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,” Maharshi said.

Passengers from Lilabari can now travel to a host of other domestic and foreign cities via multiple onward connections from Kolkata.

Lilabari is the airline’s ninth destination under the UDAN scheme, the release said.

With the launch of new flights, SpiceJet now operates a total of 54 flights in and out of North East and six flights within the North East Region.

