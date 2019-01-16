SpiceJet launches new domestic flight
SpiceJet’s new flights are launched under the regional connectivity scheme, “Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik” (UDAN)
SpiceJet on Tuesday flagged off a daily direct flight on the Kolkata- Lilabari route, under the regional connectivity scheme, “Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik” (UDAN).
“Lilabari is SpiceJet’s first destination in Assam under the UDAN scheme and we are extremely delighted to launch services on the Kolkata-Lilabari route,” SpiceJet Chief Marketing Officer Debojo Maharshi said in a release.
The flight SG-3345 will leave Kolkata at 19.40 am and reach Lilabari at 12.35 pm, while the return flight will leave Lilabari at 1.05 pm and reach Kolkata at 3.05 pm, the release said.
Lilabari airport is located at Lakhimpur district of Assam.
“Owing to its proximity to Arunachal Pradesh, the airport will serve both the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,” Maharshi said.
Passengers from Lilabari can now travel to a host of other domestic and foreign cities via multiple onward connections from Kolkata.
Lilabari is the airline’s ninth destination under the UDAN scheme, the release said.
With the launch of new flights, SpiceJet now operates a total of 54 flights in and out of North East and six flights within the North East Region.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Companies »
- Opinion | Tesla doesn’t need to sell cars in China to succeed there
- Amazon posts first job listings for its New York office expansion
- Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei denies spying, praises Donald Trump
- McDonald’s loses ‘Big Mac’ trademark case to Irish chain Supermac’s
- Bajaj Group plans for Gen Next with a family settlement
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- SpiceJet launches new domestic flight
- 7th pay commission: Govt approves recommendations for teachers of technical institutions
- Ravi Shankar Prasad’s condition is now stable: AIIMS sources
- Opinion | Tesla doesn’t need to sell cars in China to succeed there
- Explained: What makes exchange traded funds attractive
Mark to Market »
- Why Tata Motors’ Project Charge at JLR is failing to recharge its shares
- Outlook on global profit growth worst since 2008 financial crisis
- Q3 results: ICICI Securities loses its retail broking crown
- High drug approvals to keep up pricing pressure for pharma firms
- Roads sector: Toll collections set to surge, but risks loom for developers