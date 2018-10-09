 Japanese tycoon going on SpaceX rocket says he trusts Musk - Livemint
Japanese tycoon going on SpaceX rocket says he trusts Musk

Japanese tycoon Yusaku Maezawa said that he was impressed by Musk’s relationship with employees of Tesla and SpaceX, but people need to be careful what they tweet

Japanese tycoon Yusaku Maezawa is set to be a passenger on Musk’s Space X. Photo: AP
Japanese tycoon Yusaku Maezawa is set to be a passenger on Musk’s Space X. Photo: AP

Tokyo: The Japanese online retail tycoon who plans to travel to the moon on the SpaceX rocket says he respects and trusts Elon Musk as a fellow entrepreneur, despite his recent troubles.

Zozo Chief Executive Yusaku Maezawa told reporters Tuesday that he was impressed by Musk’s relationship with employees of Tesla and SpaceX, but people need to be careful what they tweet.

Musk’s tweet in August that declared he had secured financing for a Tesla buyout got him in trouble with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Under a settlement, Tesla and Musk each must pay a $20 million penalty. Musk also stepped down as Tesla’s chairman.

Maezawa is set to be a passenger on Musk’s Space X, the first-ever private commercial space trip, scheduled for blast off in 2023.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

First Published: Tue, Oct 09 2018. 11 46 AM IST
