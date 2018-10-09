Japanese tycoon going on SpaceX rocket says he trusts Musk
Japanese tycoon Yusaku Maezawa said that he was impressed by Musk’s relationship with employees of Tesla and SpaceX, but people need to be careful what they tweet
Tokyo: The Japanese online retail tycoon who plans to travel to the moon on the SpaceX rocket says he respects and trusts Elon Musk as a fellow entrepreneur, despite his recent troubles.
Zozo Chief Executive Yusaku Maezawa told reporters Tuesday that he was impressed by Musk’s relationship with employees of Tesla and SpaceX, but people need to be careful what they tweet.
Musk’s tweet in August that declared he had secured financing for a Tesla buyout got him in trouble with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Under a settlement, Tesla and Musk each must pay a $20 million penalty. Musk also stepped down as Tesla’s chairman.
Maezawa is set to be a passenger on Musk’s Space X, the first-ever private commercial space trip, scheduled for blast off in 2023.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
More From Companies »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- The fallout of deteriorating macros on required GST revenue run rate
- China output curbs, rupee fall put specialty chemicals on a better footing
- Demand remains a bright spot for steel companies in second quarter
- Are valuations of large-caps reasonable post the mayhem?
- Closing bell: Sensex snaps 3-day losing streak; smallcap, midcap stocks fall sharply