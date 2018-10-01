L&T said to bag Bengaluru airport contract
Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) has bagged the contract to construct the first phase of the second terminal at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru
Bengaluru/Mumbai: Engineering and construction major, Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) has bagged the contract to construct the first phase of the second terminal at Kempegowda International Airport Ltd (KIAL) in Bengaluru, according to two people aware of the developments. L&T, which constructed the first and second runway at the Bengaluru airport, has signed an agreement to develop the first phase of the second terminal at KIAL, scheduled to be completed by March 2021, according to one of the two people cited above, requesting not to be named.
After the completion of phase one of Terminal 2, or T2, the combined capacity of the Bengaluru airport would rise to around 45 million passengers annually, or over double the existing numbers.
One of the two people cited above said that the cost of the contract was around ₹ 3,000 crore. Mint couldn’t independently verify the amount.
As one of the fastest growing airports in the country, the Bengaluru airport has seen its passenger capacity increase steadily since it began operations in 2008. BIAL had in April said it served 26.91 million passengers in 2017-18, which it claimed was a record.
The airport witnessed 197,330 air traffic movements (ATMs) during 2017-18, recording a growth of 10.8%. Cargo movement grew 9.1% to 348,403 metric tonnes in that fiscal.
44 airlines connects Bengaluru with 46 domestic and 21 international destinations.
Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which operates KIAL, denied to comment on the matter. An L&T spokesperson said that the company, as a matter of policy, does not comment on market speculation.
