Fire breaks out at high-rise office building in Kolkata’s Park Street
No one was injured in the fire that broke out at about 11.10 am on the fifth floor
Last Published: Mon, Nov 05 2018. 02 01 PM IST
Kolkata: A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a high-rise office building in the posh Park Street here Monday, an official said.
No one was injured in the fire that broke out at about 11.10 am on the fifth floor of the multi-storied building called Apeejay House, the Fire Brigade official said.
“Several fire tenders are busy in dousing the flames,” he said.
Efforts are being made to evacuate the building, which houses several corporate offices and headquarters of the Apeejay Surendra Group.
“Initially, light smoke was seen around 11 am, but by 11.30 flames were seen gushing out of windows with thick black smoke,” eyewitnesses said.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)
First Published: Mon, Nov 05 2018. 01 52 PM IST
