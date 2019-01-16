 Jet Airways says discussing SBI resolution plan with shareholders - Livemint
Jet Airways says discussing SBI resolution plan with shareholders

Jet Airways said the plan contemplates options on the debt-equity mix, proportion of equity infusion by stakeholders and change in the airline’s board

Last Published: Wed, Jan 16 2019. 04 33 PM IST
Arnab Paul, Reuters
Jet Airways Ltd said it was discussing with shareholders about a resolution plan with State Bank of India. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
Jet Airways Ltd said it was discussing with shareholders about a resolution plan with State Bank of India. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Bengaluru: Beleaguered Indian carrier Jet Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it was discussing with shareholders about a resolution plan with State Bank of India.

The plan contemplates options on the debt-equity mix, proportion of equity infusion by stakeholders and change in the airline’s board, the company said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed

First Published: Wed, Jan 16 2019. 04 33 PM IST
