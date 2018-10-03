L&T bags Rs 3,036-crore order to build T2 of Bengaluru International Airport
Once completed, the phase 1 of terminal-2 will augment the capacity of the airport by 25 million passengers per annum
New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its buildings and factories business had won a Rs 3,036-crore order from Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) to construct terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.
“The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of terminal-2, including integration of services and utilities along with the airport’s systems, support facilities and buildings,” L&T said in a BSE filing.
Once completed, the 2,55,000 square metre phase 1 of T2 will augment the capacity of the airport by 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA), it added.
L&T Construction is also currently constructing the New South Parallel Runway (NSPR), apron and other auxiliary buildings at the Bengaluru Airport.
Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,232, down 1.24%, on the BSE on Wednesday.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Frances Arnold, George Smith, Gregory Winter win Nobel prize in chemistry
- GST tax collections raise doubts on govt’s lower borrowing plan
- Microsoft upgrades Surface devices, Ups iPhone and Android ties
- L&T bags Rs 3,036-crore order to build T2 of Bengaluru International Airport
- Rupee breaches 73/dollar, special NRI deposit scheme planned: 5 things to know
Mark to Market »
- Thyssenkrupp’s split could give Tata Steel an advantage
- Record spot electricity prices may hold a silver lining for stressed power plants
- For telecom operators, there is a strange light at the end of the tunnel
- Monetary policy committee must focus on financial stability now
- The implications of the rise in manufacturing PMI for monetary policy