L&T bags Rs 3,036-crore order to build T2 of Bengaluru International Airport

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said its buildings and factories business had won a Rs 3,036-crore order from Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) to construct terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

“The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of terminal-2, including integration of services and utilities along with the airport’s systems, support facilities and buildings,” L&T said in a BSE filing.

Once completed, the 2,55,000 square metre phase 1 of T2 will augment the capacity of the airport by 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA), it added.

L&T Construction is also currently constructing the New South Parallel Runway (NSPR), apron and other auxiliary buildings at the Bengaluru Airport.

