 Eveready Industries reports Q4 loss of Rs16.12 crore - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Eveready Industries reports Q4 loss of Rs16.12 crore

Eveready Industries’ revenue for the March quarter grew 9.36% to Rs351 crore but operating expenses jumped 18.25% year-on-year to Rs366.58 crore

Last Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 07 47 PM IST
Soumonty Kanungo
Eveready’s shares on Tuesday fell 2.66% to Rs256.50 each on BSE.
Eveready’s shares on Tuesday fell 2.66% to Rs256.50 each on BSE.

Kolkata: Battery maker Eveready Industries Ltd on Tuesday said it had registered a net loss of Rs16.12 crore in the March quarter compared with a net profit of Rs10.46 crore in the same period a year ago due to a sharp spike in operating costs.

The company’s revenue for the March quarter grew 9.36% to Rs351 crore but operating expenses jumped 18.25% year-on-year to Rs366.58 crore.

For the full fiscal year 2017-18, the company’s net profit declined 41.5% to Rs54.73 crore from Rs93.63 crore in the previous year. Employee cost for the full year jumped 17% to Rs24.43 crore. Gross revenue from operations for the full year rose 7.3% to Rs1,456.37 crore.

Eveready’s shares on Tuesday fell 2.66% to Rs256.50 each on BSE.

First Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 07 47 PM IST
Topics: Eveready Industries Q4 results earnings profit revenue

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »