Eveready Industries reports Q4 loss of Rs16.12 crore

Eveready’s shares on Tuesday fell 2.66% to Rs256.50 each on BSE.

Kolkata: Battery maker Eveready Industries Ltd on Tuesday said it had registered a net loss of Rs16.12 crore in the March quarter compared with a net profit of Rs10.46 crore in the same period a year ago due to a sharp spike in operating costs.

The company’s revenue for the March quarter grew 9.36% to Rs351 crore but operating expenses jumped 18.25% year-on-year to Rs366.58 crore.

For the full fiscal year 2017-18, the company’s net profit declined 41.5% to Rs54.73 crore from Rs93.63 crore in the previous year. Employee cost for the full year jumped 17% to Rs24.43 crore. Gross revenue from operations for the full year rose 7.3% to Rs1,456.37 crore.

