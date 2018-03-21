NHAI awards Rs6,213 crore highway projects in Karnataka

The scope of work included construction of 9 major bridges, 44 minor bridges and 4 railway overbridges. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded Rs6,212.76 crore contracts to Dilip Buildcon Ltd for widening the Bangalore-Mysore section of NH-275 in Karnataka.

The projects include six-laning of 56km stretch of Bangalore-Nidagatta section on NH-275 for Rs3,447.33 crore and 61km stretch of Nidagatta-Mysore section for Rs2,765.43 crore, the ministry of road transport and highways said in a statement.

“The entire Highway has been designed as a fully Access Controlled facility with provision of service roads on both side in entire length,” the statement said, adding that bypasses have been proposed at Bidadi, Ramanagara and Channapatna, Madur, Mandya and Srirangapatna.

It said the scope of work included construction of 9 major bridges, 44 minor bridges and 4 railway overbridges. The concession period is 17.5 years including construction period of 2.5 years.

“Keeping in view of the road safety of the road users at all the major intersections have been provided with Vehicular Underpasses/Vehicular Overpasses, Light Vehicular Underpasses etc. The project also provides for one rest area and 66 bus shelters,” the statement said.