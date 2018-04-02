Kwan Entertainment rejigs senior leadership team

Anirban Das Blah, founder of Kwan Entertainment. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Celebrity management firm Kwan Entertainment and Marketing Solutions on Monday announced key changes in its senior leadership team. The firm has appointed founding partners Indranil Das Blah and Vijay Subramaniam as co-chief executives. In the new roles, both will manage the day-to-day operations and the business of the agency.

Kwan’s founder Anirban Das Blah will take a more strategic role and guide the firm’s long-term vision and growth as its promoter. He will also be actively involved in Mojostar, Kwan’s joint venture with marketing firm Dream Theatre as an investor, promoter, and mentor.

“Having helmed Kwan for almost a decade now, I feel the time is right for me to hand over the reins of its day-to-day operations to Indranil and Vijay. They’re both extremely talented individuals who’ve been associated with Kwan from day one, and have proved their business management acumen time and again by driving exponential growth for their respective verticals. With them spearheading Kwan’s business operations , I have no doubt that the firm will continue to grow at a rapid pace,” said Anirban Das Blah.

After working at sports marketing firm TSM and Mahesh Bhupathi’s Globosport, Indranil Das Blah co-founded Kwan Entertainment in 2009. Under his leadership, the sports division at the agency manages many sports franchises in India, including Ranbir Kapoor-owned Mumbai City FC and Sanjay Dutt’s cricket franchise Leo Lions (part of the Masters’ Champions League in the UAE). The team claims to have been instrumental in securing over 200 sponsorship and endorsement deals in the last five years.

“This is a big moment for me, personally and professionally. The Kwan family is extremely close to my heart and has been a big part of my professional endeavours over a large part of my career. I am eager to take on this new role and the responsibility that it brings, and uphold the faith that the team at Kwan has bestowed upon me,” said Indranil Das Blah.

A mechanical engineer by education, Vijay Subramaniam joined Globosport as an intern and swiftly rose up the ranks to head the company’s business in South India. As a co-founder and partner at Kwan, Subramaniam has been responsible for running various business verticals such as brand sales, live entertainment, television, music, and content. He also manages Bollywood actors such as Deepika Padukone, Pritam and Shraddha Kapoor among others.

“I feel honoured and privileged to be able to continue the good work that we have achieved as a team over the years. I am confident that, with Anirban guiding the company’s strategic vision, Indranil and I will add more milestones to Kwan ongoing success story by leading the company into the next phase of its growth,” said Subramaniam.

Other members of the Kwan senior leadership team will continue in their current roles. Madhu Mantena, the co-founder, will continue to drive the evolution of Kwan into a diversified media and entertainment company, along with Anirban Das Blah. Founding partner Dhruv Chitgopekar will continue to spearhead its brand and consumer incubation initiatives.