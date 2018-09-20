Suresh Prabhu orders probe into Jet Airways incident

Civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The government today ordered a probe into the safety breach incident on board a Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight that was forced to return after passengers suffered nose and ear bleeding due to drop in cabin pressure.

Civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to conduct the probe and asked the air safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to make a holistic blueprint for safety audit of all players in the aviation industry to make air travel safer.

The early morning Jaipur-bound Jet Airways flight had to turn back to Mumbai today due to failure in maintaining cabin pressure, leading to nose and ear bleeding for several passengers, a DGCA official said on condition of anonymity. During the climb, crew in the Jet Airways B737 aircraft operating flight 9W 697 from Mumbai forgot to select the bleed switch due to which cabin pressure could not be maintained. High-pressure bleed air from the engine is used for cabin pressurization.

“As a result, oxygen masks were deployed. According to initial information, of 166 passengers on board, 30 are affected by nose and ear bleeding and some are complaining of headache,” said the DGCA official. Jet Airways said in a statement that it regretted the inconvenience caused to its guests.

“The flight’s cockpit crew has been taken off scheduled duties pending investigation,” said Jet Airways, adding that all guests were deplaned safely, taken to the terminal and first aid was administered to a few guests who complained of ear pain, bleeding nose, etc. The company also said that alternative flight arrangements were made for the travellers.

“In view of the incidents reported related to the safety of the passengers, civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu has directed concerned officials to prepare a comprehensive safety audit plan which involves assessment of safety parameters of all scheduled airlines, aerodromes, flying training schools and maintenance, repair and overhaul (agencies) immediately,” said the ministry statement.

Prabhu said the safety audit should start immediately and a report has to be submitted within 30 days. He said that corrective action should be taken immediately on the deficiencies found out, if any, during such audit, said the statement.

The sharp response from the government indicates that it views safety breaches seriously in the backdrop of the rapid growth in the aviation sector and a record induction of airplanes by the industry scheduled over the next few months. A strong regulatory oversight at home is key for Indian airlines’ expansion abroad as well.