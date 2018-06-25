JLR lines up £13.5 billion investment in 3 years

Investment will be £4.5 billion per annum from FY19 to FY21 and subsequently targeted at 12-13% of turnover, JLR said. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd-owned Jaguar Land Rover has lined up investment worth £13.5 billion (around Rs1.2 trillion) in the next three years on new models, technology development and capacity addition.

The company will launch four new models by FY24 taking the total nameplates in its portfolio to 16 from 12 at present. Besides, it has also lined up a total of 99 different ‘product actions’ during the time period.

Investment will be £4.5 billion per annum from FY19 to FY21 and subsequently targeted at 12-13% of turnover, JLR said in an investor presentation. The investments will be on new models, technology, capacity with significant amount of it on electrification and on a new platform, modular longitudinal architecture (MLA).

“Our roll out to MLA will be fully complete by 2025, at which point every product can cater for an ICE (internal combustion engine), BEV (battery electric vehicle) or PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) derivative,” JLR said.

Sharing a break up of the planned long-term investment by activity, the company said 51% will be on products, 27% on capacity and other activities, 13% on electrification of vehicles and 9% on powertrain.

JLR has been investing heavily over a period of time with an aim to have a significance presence in the global luxury automotive market which is currently dominated by German firms Mercedes, BMW and Audi.

During FY11 to FY18, JLR has invested over £20 billion in new products, technology, capacity and infrastructure, it said in the investor presentation.

Targeting sustainable profitable growth with positive cash flow over the medium to long term, JLR said it is “moderating investment to 12-13% of revenue whilst ensuring competitiveness”.

On the product programme, JLR said it has 12 nameplates in FY18 which will grow to 16 by FY24. There will be “four new nameplates from FY18 to FY23, including the stunning I-PACE with the all new Defender in development”, it said. In FY19 there will be 19 ‘product actions’—which include upgrades or variants of existing models or bringing new version of older models.

The product actions will increase to 38 in between FY20 and FY21, JLR said, adding from FY22 to FY24 there will be a total of 42 such actions.