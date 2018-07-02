Swiggy appoints Vivek Sunder as new COO

Swiggy’s new COO Vivek Sunder has over 20 years of experience in the FMCG industry, and has been working at the intersection of business and technology across several leadership roles and geographies. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Online food delivery start-up Swiggy (Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd), on Monday announced an addition to its leadership team with the appointment of ex Procter & Gamble (P&G) executive Vivek Sunder as its first chief operating officer.

According to the company’s statement, Sunder will be responsible for Swiggy’s operating units and effective immediately, Sunder will be in-charge of developing and executing Swiggy’s strategic direction and priorities.

Sunder has over 20 years of experience in the FMCG industry, and has been working at the intersection of business and technology across several leadership roles and geographies. In his previous stint at P&G, Sunder held the position of managing director for P&G’s East Africa operations.

“It is impressive to see just how much Swiggy has been able to achieve in less than four years through an obsessive focus on the consumer and flawless last-mile execution,” said Sunder, COO, Swiggy in a statement. “I am extremely energized to help lead the company to its next phase of innovation and growth tied with operational excellence.”

Mint had reported in September 2017, that Swiggy was in active talks to hire a new COO for its main marketplace business. Swiggy had also appointed a new COO for its new supply vertical in December 2017 when it acquired Bengaluru-based gourmet Asian food start-up 48East.

Swiggy had named 48East’s co-founder Joseph Cherian as chief operating officer for the new supply vertical after the acquisition. Under the new vertical, Swiggy helps restaurants to set up cloud kitchens in neighbourhoods where they don’t already operate. Cloud kitchens are kitchen spaces leased out by Swiggy.

“Swiggy’s strength lies in the quality and talent of our team, which has received an incredible boost with Vivek coming on board,” said Sriharsha Majety, chief executive of Swiggy in a statement. “I am confident that his proven track record and extensive experience, coupled with a laser-focus on industry-leading operational practices will drive and extend Swiggy’s upward trajectory,” added Majety.