Tech Mahindra Q2 profit jumps over 27%, tops estimates
Tech Mahindra’s net profit was Rs1,064 crore in the three months ended 30 September, compared with Rs836 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Tue, Oct 30 2018. 04 10 PM IST
Bengaluru: Software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd posted a better-than-expected 27.3% rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as it clocked more deals in the July-September period.
Net profit was Rs1,064 crore ($144.51 million) in the three months ended 30 September, compared with Rs836 crore a year earlier, the Pune-based company said.
Twenty-four analysts on average had expected a quarterly profit of Rs1,004 crore, according to Refinitiv data.
Revenue from operations increased 13.5% to Rs8,630 crore.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
First Published: Tue, Oct 30 2018. 04 05 PM IST
