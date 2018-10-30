Tech Mahindra Q2 profit jumps over 27%, tops estimates

Revenue from operations increased 13.5% to Rs8,630 crore. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd posted a better-than-expected 27.3% rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as it clocked more deals in the July-September period.

Net profit was Rs1,064 crore ($144.51 million) in the three months ended 30 September, compared with Rs836 crore a year earlier, the Pune-based company said.

Twenty-four analysts on average had expected a quarterly profit of Rs1,004 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations increased 13.5% to Rs8,630 crore.

