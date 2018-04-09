 Ashok Kumar Lahiri quits as non-executive chairman of Bandhan Bank - Livemint
Ashok Kumar Lahiri quits as non-executive chairman of Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank founder and MD Chandra Shekhar Ghosh says no decision has yet been taken about Ashok Kumar Lahiri’s successor
Last Published: Mon, Apr 09 2018. 11 34 PM IST
Soumonty Kanungo
File photo: Mint
File photo: Mint

Kolkata: Former chief economic advisor Ashok Kumar Lahiri on Monday stepped down as non-executive chairman of Bandhan Bank, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

“This, as he has explained, is because of the difficulties that he is facing in discharging his duties satisfactorily as member, fifteenth finance commission and chairman, Bandhan Bank simultaneously,” said a statement.

The bank’s founder and managing director Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said no decision has yet been taken about his successor.

Topics: Bandhan Bank Ashok Kumar Lahiri Chandra Shekhar Ghosh fifteenth finance commission Banking

