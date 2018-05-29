BPCL Q4 profit up 45% at Rs2,673 crore
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) reports its standalone net profit increased 45% to Rs2,673.64 crore for the quarter ended March 2018
New Delhi:State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Tuesday said its standalone net profit increased 45% to Rs2,673.64 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.
This is against a net profit of Rs1,841.68 crore in the year-ago period, BPCL said in a BSE filing.
The company’s total income on standalone basis was up 15.3% to Rs 76,899.89 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs66,685.61 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
BPCL said its consolidated net profit has grown by 2.99% to Rs9,791.91 crore in 2017-18, while total income rose higher by 14.4% to Rs2,81,095.42 crore as compared to the previous fiscal.
The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs7 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March, 2018.
