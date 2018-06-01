Maruti Suzuki car sales rise 23.1% in May on back of Swift demand
The compact car segment made up the bulk of Maruti Suzuki sales in May, growing 50.8% to 77,263 units, on the back of demand for the Swift, Baleno and Dzire
Continuing its dominance over the Indian car market, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday said its car sales jumped 23.1% to 144,780 units in May from the year-ago period.
Automakers in India consider dispatches to dealerships as sales.
The compact car segment made up the bulk of Maruti Suzuki sales in May—growing 50.8% to 77,263 units—on the back of demand for the 2018 Swift and continued interest in premium hatchback Baleno and compact sedan Dzire.
The sports utility vehicles (SUV) segment, including the best-selling Vitara Brezza and S-Cross models, also contributed with a 13.4% rise in sales to 25,629 units over May last year.
An automatic variant of the Vitara Brezza was launched last month.
Sales of entry-level small cars Alto and WagonR, and the mid-sized sedan Ciaz, continued to be in the red, declining 3.1% and 14.8%, respectively.
With new cars and refreshes, including the launch of the next-generation Ciaz later this fiscal, Maruti Suzuki is expected to maintain its leadership position this year.
The government’s focus on developing infrastructure and the rural sector, coupled with expectations of a normal monsoon, are likely to boost the overall economy and thus, the automobile industry.
