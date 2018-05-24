V-Mart Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs15.91 crore

Shares V-Mart settled 2.22% higher at Rs2,315 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

New Delhi:Multi-brand retail chain V-Mart’s net profit more than doubled to Rs15.91 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs6.44 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal.

V-Mart’s total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs298.58 crore. It was at Rs253.17 crore during the same period of the last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

For the full 2017-18 fiscal, V-Mart reported a net profit of Rs77.70 crore as against Rs43.90 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Its total income in the financial year ended March 2018 stood at Rs1,226.51 crore compared with Rs1,005.86 crore in 2016-17.

The company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs1.80 per equity share for the year ended 31 March, 2018.

