Fortis extends deadline of binding bids to 3 July
Earlier on 12 June, Fortis had extended the deadline for submission of binding bids to 28 June after shortlisting four entities as possible suitors for the sale of its business
New Delhi: Cash-strapped Fortis Healthcare Ltd, which is currently in the process of finding a new investor, on Friday extended the date for submission of binding bids yet again to 3 July.
Earlier on 12 June, the company had extended the deadline for submission of binding bids to 28 June after shortlisting four entities—the Munjal-Burman combine, Manipal-TPG consortium, Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Berhad and Radiant Life Care—as possible suitors for the sale of its business.
The rest of the details with respect to the timings and submission remain the same, the company said in a BSE filing.
In May, Fortis Healthcare had initiated a fresh time- bound bidding process for its sale after terminating the offer made by the Munjal-Burman combine. It had set 14 June as deadline for submitting fresh binding bids.
As per the criteria set by the company, the buyer have to make a minimum investment of Rs1,500 crore into Fortis Healthcare by way of preferential allotment apart from having a plan for funding the acquisition of RHT Health Trust (RHT) and a plan for providing exit to private equity investors of diagnostic arm SRL.
Among others, the bids should be unconditional as well as mention the source of funds for the transaction and elaborate on the plans for retention of current management and employees.
The latest development comes two days after the company announced that it has initiated legal action to recover about Rs500 crore of funds allegedly taken out of the company by its founders Malvinder and Shivinder Singh after an external investigation found “systemic lapses and override of controls” in the loan given.
At 1.08pm, Fortis shares were down 0.71% to Rs133.80 on BSE.
More From Companies »
- Nissan sets up 1st global digital hub in India, to hire 500 people this fiscal
- ICICI Bank appoints Gireesh Chaturvedi as non-executive chairman
- Indian IT manager charged with insider trading in US
- No RERA impact? India moves up a spot to 35th on real estate transparency index
- Mumbai airport’s T1 terminal now offering automated check-in facility
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- How to use UPI to make any transaction
- Nissan sets up 1st global digital hub in India, to hire 500 people this fiscal
- Mutual fund ‘investment is not about past, but predictive returns’
- ATM frauds are rising. Here are tips to protect yourself
- Don’t take that instant personal loan, do monthly savings instead
Mark to Market »
- UPL discovers a silver lining in US-China trade war, but risks persist
- Premium scooters are powering ahead of their staid counterparts
- Rupee risks frequent pain unless India fixes its thirst for imports
- Disclosures at Fortis paint a scary picture, investors seek deliverance
- Cement firms increasingly opting for brownfield expansion