Sun Pharma posts Q2 loss at ₹219 crore on one-time charge

Photo: Mint

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India’s largest drugmaker by market capitalisation, posted a surprise quarterly loss on Tuesday, hurt by a one-time charge due to a legal settlement.

Net loss came in at ₹219 crore ($30.15 million) for the quarter ended September 30, compared with a profit of ₹912 crore a year earlier, Sun Pharma said

Analysts on average expected a profit of ₹1,035 crore, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue from operations rose 4.3% to ₹6,938 crore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.