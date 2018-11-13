Sun Pharma posts Q2 loss at ₹219 crore on one-time charge
Sun Pharma’s total revenue from operations rose 4.3% to ₹6,938 crore in September quarter
Last Published: Tue, Nov 13 2018. 04 28 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India’s largest drugmaker by market capitalisation, posted a surprise quarterly loss on Tuesday, hurt by a one-time charge due to a legal settlement.
Net loss came in at ₹219 crore ($30.15 million) for the quarter ended September 30, compared with a profit of ₹912 crore a year earlier, Sun Pharma said
Analysts on average expected a profit of ₹1,035 crore, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Total revenue from operations rose 4.3% to ₹6,938 crore.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
First Published: Tue, Nov 13 2018. 04 27 PM IST
Topics: Sun Pharma q2 earnings profit revenue sales
More From Companies »
- Lenders oppose 90-day moratorium against IL&FS
- IndusInd Bank calls off deal to acquire IL&FS Securities Services
- Vodafone’s new CEO to cut costs, review tower assets
- Indian ex-Tesla employee charged in $9.3 million embezzlement scheme
- Petrol, diesel prices slashed further today. Check rates in top cities