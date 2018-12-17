 Boeing buying stake in Embraer operations for $4.2 billion - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Boeing buying stake in Embraer operations for $4.2 billion

Embraer will keep consent rights for some decisions, such as the transfer of operations from Brazil

Last Published: Mon, Dec 17 2018. 06 03 PM IST
AP
The joint venture, announced on Monday, gives Boeing 80% ownership of those operations. Photo:Reuters
The joint venture, announced on Monday, gives Boeing 80% ownership of those operations. Photo:Reuters

Boeing is buying a majority stake in Embraer’s commercial aircraft and services operations for $4.2 billion.

The joint venture, announced on Monday, gives Boeing 80% ownership of those operations, with Embraer owning the remaining stake.

Boeing will have operational and management control of the company. Embraer will keep consent rights for some decisions, such as the transfer of operations from Brazil.

The deal still needs approval from the Brazilian government, as well as shareholders and regulators.

The companies also agreed to another joint venture to promote and develop new markets for the multi-mission medium airlift KC-390. Embraer will own a 51% stake in the joint venture, with Boeing owning the remaining 49 percent. The transaction is targeted to close by the end of next year.

First Published: Mon, Dec 17 2018. 06 03 PM IST
Topics: Boeing Embraer commercial aircraft deal

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »