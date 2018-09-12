IRCTC: Step-by-step guide to change boarding station online

Select New Boarding Station from the drop-down menu under the Change Boarding Station section.

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which operates the e-ticketing website of Indian Railways, offers the facility of changing boarding stations online. The user can log in to his IRCTC account and change the boarding station. However, this facility is restricted to online bookings, mentioned IRCTC.

Steps for changing boarding point online:

1. Log in to the IRCTC website with your login ID and password.

2. Click on the option ‘Booking Ticket History’.

3. You will be redirected to the Booked Train Tickets page. There you can select the appropriate train for which you want to change your boarding point -- select the train in the radio button. Before selecting make sure you are selecting the correct train.

4. Click on the ‘Change Boarding Point’ button.

5. You will be redirected to the ‘Change Boarding Point’ page and where you can see the train details for which you want to modify the boarding station.

6. Select New Boarding Station from the drop-down menu under the Change Boarding Station section.

Key things to know about changing boarding station online:

1. A passenger who has booked online tickets via IRCTC can change his boarding station online 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, IRCTC says on its website.

2. The new feature is available to all passengers who have booked their train tickets online and not through travel agents or the Passenger Reservation System.

3. According to the IRCTC website, if a passenger changes the boarding point once, he will lose all rights to board the train from the original boarding point.

4. Boarding point change is allowed only once, says the IRCTC website.

5. If found travelling without required authority, the passenger will have to pay the fare with penalty between original boarding point and the revised boarding point.

6. Boarding point change is not allowed if a ticket is seized.

7. Boarding point change is not allowed for PNRs with the VIKALP option.

8. Online boarding point change is not allowed for I-Ticket.

9. Boarding point change is not allowed for current booking ticket, according to IRCTC rules.