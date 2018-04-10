The Leela Palaces wins contract to manage Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat

Located 400 meters away from the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, The Leela Gandhinagar will have two restaurants, swimming pool and a spa. File photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts on Tuesday announced that it has won a competitive bid and signed an agreement with Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development Corporation (GARUD)to manage the 34-acre Mahatma Mandir, country’s largest convention and exhibition centre located in Gujarat. The convention centre was, so far, being managed by GARUD which is a joint venture between government of Gujarat and Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC).

The luxury hotel chain will also be opening a 300-room property at Gandhinagar expected to be functional from January 2019. Both the convention centre and hotel property will function in conjunction to serve business travellers and further enhance The Leela’s MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) portfolio.

This will be the hospitality firm’s second MICE property after The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel in Delhi. The group stated that the Gandhinagar property will be the largest in the capital.

“MICE is a thrust market for us. We are keen on expanding in the category further into the international conferences and events space while we continue to tread on our asset light growth strategy. Together with the government of Gujarat, our endeavour is to transform Gandhinagar into the conventional capital of India,” said Vivek Nair, chairman and managing director, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts.

Located 400 meters away from the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, The Leela Gandhinagar will have two restaurants, swimming pool and a spa. It will also have a lounge and boardroom and 800 square meters of meetings, convention and events space.

With the Gandhinagar hotel, The Leela has expanded its portfolio to ten properties across India. Its upcoming projects include a resort in Jaipur, a palace hotel in Agra where every room will face the Taj Mahal and business hotels in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Established in 1986, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by Hotel Leela venture Ltd and operates properties in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, East Delhi, Goa, Udaipur and Kovalam Beach in Kerala. It plans to expand to overseas markets in Maldives, Dubai, Fujairah Beach in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Seychelles.