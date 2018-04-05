Ola partners with ICICI Lombard, Acko to offer in-trip insurance to riders
New Delhi: Cab aggregator Ola on Thursday said it will offer in-trip insurance cover to riders, who can avail the service by paying Re1 for intra-city travel.
Ola has partnered with Acko General Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance to launch the program across over 110 cities in the country, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement.
The company, which already offers an insurance programme to its driver partners, will offer an opt-in insurance policy of Rs5 lakh as well as cover for missed flights and loss of baggage, it added.
Commuters can opt for an in-trip insurance cover at a premium of Re1 per ride for intra-city travel, Rs10 for Ola Rentals and Rs15 for Ola outstation rides. The facility would be available to all users, including cabs, auto, kaali-peeli, and e-rickshaws. The programme is being rolled out for customers in major metros and will be scaled up to all cities, covering the entire base in the coming weeks, the statement said.
The programme will provide benefits in cases of loss of baggage or laptops, missed flights, accidental medical expense, ambulance transportation cover, among other facilities. The claims can be made through the Ola app as well as the provider’s website and call centre, it added.
“The launch of this initiative, a first of its kind in India, reiterates our resolve of building customer-first solutions,” Ola chief operating officer Vishal Kaul said.
Latest News »
- Foxconn, Sirin Labs to make first blockchain smartphone
- Commonwealth Games 2018: Record-breaking Mirabai claims India’s 1st gold
- RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6%
- RCom-Reliance Jio asset sale stuck as SC asks parties to approach NCLAT
- Donald Trump to send National Guard to Mexico border to bolster agents
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Insolvency auctions set to shake up stodgy domestic steel market
Allowing promoters of small firms to bid at insolvency auctions fraught with moral hazard
The impact of the gas price hike for producers
Indian auto component makers are hungry for overseas acquisitions
Did manufacturing growth lose momentum in March quarter?