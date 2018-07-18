ED chargesheet against Sterling Biotech director in bank loan fraud case

The ED had registered a money laundering case against Sterling Biotech after taking cognisance of an earlier CBI FIR.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Rajbhushan Omprakash Dixit, director of Gujarat-based pharmaceutical firm Sterling Biotech, in a case involving bank loan fraud of over ₹5,000 crore.

The chargesheet was filed before additional sessions judge Satish Arora by special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana and advocate A.R. Aditya.

The ED has accused Sterling Biotech of taking loans of over ₹5,000 crore from a consortium of banks led by Andhra Bank, which have turned into non-performing assets for the banks.

The court had on 9 February sent Dixit to judicial custody.

The ED had arrested a former director of Andhra Bank, Anup Prakash Garg, in February and Delhi-based businessman Gagan Dhawan last November in connection with the case. They were named as accused in cases filed by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI had booked Sterling Biotech, its directors Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara, Dixit, Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara and Vilas Joshi, chartered accountant Hemant Hathi and Garg for the alleged bank fraud. The FIR alleged that the total pending dues of the group’s companies were ₹5,383 crore on 31 December, 2016.