IndiGo Diwali sale: 10 lakh flight tickets on offer from Rs 899

IndiGo’s ‘Diwali sale’ is open for bookings till 26 October 2018. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: IndiGo has put 10 lakh seats for sale in its latest offer, with flight tickets starting from Rs 899 for domestic travel and Rs 3,399 for international routes. IndiGo’s ‘Diwali sale’ is open till 26 October 2018, the carrier mentioned on its site. The low-cost carrier is offering 10 lakh seats across its network of 64 destinations and is applicable for travel between 8 November 2018 and 15 April 2019, IndiGo said in a statement. IndiGo said that the Rs 899 offer is “valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than 15 April 2019.”

The airline shared some of its routes and fares offered under this Diwali sale offer. Starting fares on IndiGo domestic routes include Pune-Ahmedabad (starting from Rs 1,699), Lucknow-Delhi (Rs 1,299), Delhi-Chandigarh (Rs 1,299, Patna-Ranchi (Rs 1,399), Lucknow -Goa (Rs 2,999), Amritsar-Guwahati (Rs 3,099), Hyderabad-Dehradun (Rs 2,999) Delhi-Bagdogra(Rs 2,699) and Bengaluru-Dehradun (Rs 4,199), IndiGo mentioned on its site

“We are delighted to announce this three day festive sale across our network between October 24 to October 26. Diwali is one of the most auspicious occasions to meet families and friends and through this festive sale we aspire to create more flexibility of choice for ours customers to fly at low fares. We are sure that customers will quickly grab the seats we have available, starting at fares as low as Rs 899,” William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo was quoted in the press statement.

Starting fares on IndiGo International routes include flights from Delhi-Kuala Lumpur (Rs 7,299), Delhi-Phuket (Rs 7,899), Bengaluru-Singapore (Rs 5,299), Kolkata-Singapore (Rs 7,599)and Bengaluru-Bangkok (Rs 6,599).

This is the third time in about three months that IndiGo has put up a million seats up for sale. In July this year, it had put on sale 1.2 million seats, with fares starting Rs 1,212. In September, the carrier had put 10 lakh seats on sale, with flight tickets starting from Rs 999.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs India’s largest budget airline IndiGo, posted a loss of Rs 652.13 crore in the September quarter (Q2) as compared to a profit of Rs551.56 crore a year ago.