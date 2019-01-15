Apple loses bid to undo $440 million judgment in VirnetX patent case
The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied Apple’s appeal of a 2016 jury verdict originally valued at $302 million that grew to $440 million with interest, enhanced damages, and other costs.
A US appeals court on Tuesday upheld a judgment worth $440 million that was won by intellectual property licensing firm VirnetX Inc against Apple Inc in a patent infringement case.
The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied Apple’s appeal of a 2016 jury verdict originally valued at $302 million that grew to $440 million with interest, enhanced damages, and other costs.
The same patent claims have been ruled invalid by an administrative court, but VirnetX is in the process of appealing those determinations.
Apple and VirnetX did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Zephyr Cove, Nevada-based VirnetX, which was founded by employees at government contractor Science Applications International Corporation, holds patents related to secure networks, known as virtual private networks, and secure communications links.
VirnetX and Apple have been fighting over patents since 2010 in a rollercoaster litigation that has triggered wild swings in the technology licensing company’s stock price.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
More From Companies »
- Netflix raising prices for 58 million US subscribers as costs rise
- Nestle to drop straws from products
- Indospace to invest ₹650 crore in Gujarat to build three logistic parks
- Huawei founder says company will not share user secrets
- Qatar Airways CEO: Not interested in Jet Airways as backed by ‘enemy’ state
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Opinion | A tie-up in UP that spells trouble for the BJP
- MGNREGA gets additional Rs 6,000 crore, highest ever total allocation in a fiscal
- Opinion | Why Supreme Court shouldn’t adjudicate quotas, good or bad
- Civil aviation ministry moots corridor for flying drones
- Supreme Court bans transportation of extracted coal lying at various sites in Meghalaya
Mark to Market »
- Roads sector: Toll collections set to surge, but risks loom for developers
- Retail inflation moves past RBI target. Is a rate cut coming?
- What easing GST compliance norms mean for credit ratings of SMEs
- A reality check on the reform narrative that drove Indian equities higher
- Are forced bank mergers an emerging risk for investors?