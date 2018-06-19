IPG Mediabrands promotes Arun Sharma as Intiative Media’s Delhi COO

Last year, Arun Sharma was also named managing director of IPG Mediabrand’s newly launched unit Magna.

New Delhi: Initiative Media Inc., the media agency owned by IPG Mediabrands, has promoted Arun Sharma as the chief operating officer for Delhi. Prior to this, as senior partner of Initiative Media, Sharma played a pivotal role in spearheading the agency’s key client, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. Last year, Sharma was also named managing director of IPG Mediabrand’s newly launched unit Magna.

“We couldn’t have found a better person for this position as he is one of our own and has been leading the RB (Reckitt Benckiser) business for the last four years with many industry and RB India firsts. I am delighted that Arun will continue to grow and lead this strategic approach of Initiative, not just to consolidate the agency in Delhi but also to grow the business,” Vaishali Verma, chief executive at Initiative Media, said in a statement.

Sharma started his career with independent media agency Madison in 1998 as strategic planning supervisor for the Coca-Cola business. In 1999, he moved to Universal McCann as associate media director and handled businesses like consumer goods firm Nestle Plc, cosmetic giant L’Oreal and Gillette.

In 2003, he had a brief stint with GroupM owned media agency Mediacom following which he moved to the client’s side and joined Bharti Airtel as deputy general manager (marketing). After a stint of 11 years, he quit Bharti Airtel as vice president—marketing and head media (all businesses, South Asia)—in 2014 to join to Initiative as vice president—Reckitt Benckiser business head.

Talking about the new role, Sharma, said, “In my new dual roles as COO Initiative Delhi and MD of Magna, my key priority would be to help our clients grow their business by leveraging our expertise, strategic use of our tools, by implementing our global learning and dominant scale in media. I am extremely excited and looking forward to the bigger challenge that I have been given, supported by a great team on ground.”

Initiative is a 250-people strong agency with offices in seven cities across India. Its major clients include Reckitt Benckiser, e-commerce platform Amazon India, ketchup brand Heinz, Bajaj Auto Ltd, smartphone maker Gionee, Samsonite-owned luggage brand American Tourister, and packaged food brand Too Yumm, among others.