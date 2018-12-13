Vistara Rs 999 flight ticket offer extended. Check routes here

Vistara mentioned on its site that there is limited inventory and this offer is available on first-come, first-served basis.

New Delhi: Vistara has extended its sale in which the airline is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 999. Vistara mentioned on its website that the sale has been extended till 13 December midnight. Vistara’s latest Rs 999 sale offer is applicable on travel between 27 December 2018 and 10 April 2019. Under this offer, Vistara is offering flight tickets at a discount of up to 80% relative to standard last-minute fares across the economy, premium economy and business booking classes, according to its website. Under the scheme, flight tickets start from Rs 999 in economy class, 2,199 in premium economy and Rs 5,499 in business, according to Vistara.

Customers can book their tickets on Vistara’s website, its apps and other platforms. The starting fare is applicable on Bagdogra-Guwahati route (Rs 999), according to Vistara’s website.

Sale extended till midnight tonight! Book now on India"s best airline with fares starting at ₹999/- all inclusive. Limited seats only. https://t.co/CuUtpBSVra pic.twitter.com/fyF3DKgDOo — Vistara (@airvistara) December 13, 2018

Starting fares on other Vistara routes include Jammu-Srinagar (Rs 1,199), Delhi-Amritsar (Rs 1,399), Delhi-Chandigarh (Rs 1,499), Delhi-Lucknow (Rs 1,499), Delhi-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,799), Mumbai-Goa (Rs 1,899), Delhi-Srinagar (Rs 1,999), Delhi-Varanasi(Rs 1,999), Ahmedabad-Bengaluru (Rs 2,099), Delhi-Ranchi (Rs 2,199), Delhi-Hyderabad (Rs 2,299), Chennai-Kolkata (Rs 2,299), Delhi-Bhubaneswar (Rs 2,499), Delhi-Bagdogra (Rs 2,599), Delhi-Guwahati (Rs 2,599), Delhi-Kochi (Rs 2,699), Delhi-Mumbai (Rs 2,599), Delhi-Pune (Rs 2,499), Mumbai-Amritsar(Rs 2,599).

Vistara mentioned on its site that there is limited inventory and this offer is available on first-come, first-served basis. In case seats under the Vistara sale are sold out, regular fares will apply, according to the carrier.

Other airlines have also come up with special offers to lure flyers. GoAir and IndiGo had announced promotional offers in the recent past. Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,415 on its new route, Kannur. Kannur would be GoAir’s 24th destination in its domestic network, according to the airline. IndiGo is offering tickets as low as Rs 3,299 on overseas routes.