NCLT reserves its order in Tata – Mistry case

The Mumbai-bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reserved its order on a plea filed by Cyrus Investments against Tata Sons and others on 12 June
Last Published: Wed, May 02 2018. 10 29 PM IST
Maulik Vyas
Earlier in February, the tribunal had reserved its order in the case filed by companies controlled by Mistry family to challenge the ouster of Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Mumbai: The Mumbai-bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reserved its order on a plea filed by Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd against Tata Sons Ltd and others on 12 June.

On Wednesday, the division bench of presided by B.S.V. Prakash Kumar and V Nallasenapathy had adjourned the matter by consent of both the parties.

“The tribunal has sought clarifications from the parties and now the matter is reserved for the order in the second week of June,” said the tribunal.

Earlier in February, the tribunal had reserved its order in the case filed by companies controlled by Mistry family to challenge the ouster of Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.

First Published: Wed, May 02 2018. 10 29 PM IST
