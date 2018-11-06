DHFL repays commercial paper worth Rs 1,775 crore

DHFL’s borrowings are diversified with a banking consortium of 31 banks. AFP Photo

New Delhi: Housing finance company DHFL Monday said it has repaid commercial paper (CP) worth Rs 1,775 crore.

DHFL since September 21, 2018, has repaid commercial paper holders Rs 9,465 crore including buyback worth Rs 3,240 crore, the company said in a statement. It further said that the company has either repaid or offered to buy back all commercial papers, including Rs 1,775 crore CP, maturing till November 15, 2018. “Over the years, DHFL has maintained a strong asset quality and has been well-matched in case of the ALM position. Despite the market scenario, DHFL has been committed towards honouring all the financial obligations without any delays,” DHFL Managing Director Kapil Wadhawan said.

DHFL’s CP outstanding as on November 30, 2018 will be one per cent of the total borrowing amounting to Rs 1,125 crore, it said, adding, the company has conducted securitisation assignment of over 6,600 crore since September 21, 2018.

The company is in the process of raising much more resources to increase the liquidity level so that the company continues to remain well-equipped to meet all the financial obligations. DHFL’s borrowings are diversified with a banking consortium of 31 banks, NCDs, CPs, ECB, masala bonds and retail public deposits.