Thyssenkrupp proposes former Bayer finance chief as CFO
Thyssenkrupp says it would propose to appoint former Bayer finance chief Johannes Dietsch as CFO
Last Published: Fri, Dec 14 2018. 01 32 PM IST
Frankfurt: Thyssenkrupp on Friday said it would propose to appoint former Bayer finance chief Johannes Dietsch as chief financial officer, continuing to fill numerous vacant jobs that have been left unfilled following months of crisis.
Thyssenkrupp is undergoing one of its largest ever restructuring processes, which involves the spin-off of its capital goods businesses, capping a tumultuous summer that caused the group’s CEO and chairman to resign.
“He brings exactly the skills and experience needed to manage the separation process at Thyssenkrupp together with the current members of the Board,” Thyssenkrupp Supervisory Board Chairman Bernhard Pellens said in a statement.
First Published: Fri, Dec 14 2018. 01 32 PM IST
