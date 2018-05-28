Suresh Prabhu says blueprint for aviation industry’s growth will be prepared

The civil aviation sector has recorded phenomenal 19% annual growth in the last four years and most airlines are at present working at 85-90% of their capacity.

New Delhi: Civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu on Monday said a blueprint for the aviation industry’s growth will be prepared to find ways of dealing with infrastructure constraints.

The proposed ‘Vision 2035’ document is expected to address congestion at airports, runways and airspace, development of unserved and underserved airports, and ways to boost air connectivity to small cities and towns, said an official statement. The blueprint will also provide a direction to job creation and cargo infrastructure development.

The plan to create such a blueprint came up during a review of the ongoing and planned capacity expansion at airports.

The civil aviation sector has recorded phenomenal 19% annual growth in the last four years and most airlines are at present working at 85-90% of their capacity. The government has been trying to support market development by investing in capacity and in improving access to air travel, especially in small towns.

Prabhu examined how various airports handled traffic and the expansion planned in each, according to the statement. The minister intends to hold talks with state governments on issues relating to building new airports.