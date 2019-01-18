RIL gains 3.5% on continued strong petchem, retial and telecom operations

RIL scrip gained 3.46% intraday to touch a high of Rs 1,173 a share

Reliance Industries Ltd, India’s biggest company by market value, gained 3.46% on the bourses after its petrochemicals, retail and telecom operations continued to report better than expected earnings.

The RIL scrip gained 3.46% intraday to touch a high of Rs 1,173 a share. At 1.51 pm, the scrip was trading at Rs 1,168.25, up 3.04% from its previous close. So far this year the RIL stock has gained 3%. India’s benchmark Sensex index fell 0.2% to 36,287.24 points on Friday.

Reliance Jio reported a 65% increase in its December quarter net profit to Rs 831 crore from Rs 504 crore a year ago. The company added a net 28 million subscribers during the quarter, taking its total subscriber base to 280.1 million.

The retail business continued to witness strong traction with 89.3% and 177.2% growth, year on year, in revenue and EBITDA, respectively, during the quarter led by the festive season and opening of new stores.

“Continued excellent growth of retail and strong subscriber additions in RJio are positives. Until more clarity emerges on the refining and petrochemical outlook and RJio’s deleveraging plans, we retain our hold rating”, said ICICI Securities in a 18 January note.

According to Sharekhan, the consumer-centric businesses like retail and digital services are expected to witness strong traction with plans to launch an array of new services like fixed-line broadband, cable TV and payment bank, which will create long-term value for RIL.

Its petrochemicals operations reported a 43% surge in EBIT while revenue grew 37.1%. The EBIT margin stood at 17.8% in the quarter against 17.1% a year ago.

RIL announced the transfer and eventual sale of its tower and fibre assets which, analysts expect, should lead to lower leverage and could trigger value creation.

“A demerger of non-core telecom assets could prove to be a game changer—in one go, RIL deleverages sharply, while also monetising these assets potentially at a large premium to book value. With the petcoke gasifier on schedule for March 2019 and an imminent FTTH rollout, there are multiple triggers for an upside”, said brokerage firm Edelweiss Securities Ltd in a 17 January note.

“We reiterate ‘sell’ given our concerns on persisting high capex, non-contributing C-WIP and rising debt levels, all of which preclude a sustainable improvement in return ratios and free cash flows in the medium term. The recent sharp deterioration in refining and petchem margins may compound woes in the near term”, said Kotak Institutional Equities in a 17 January note.