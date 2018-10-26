Q2 results: Dr Reddy’s profit surges 70%
Net profit rose to Rs 518 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, from Rs 305 crore a year earlier
Bengaluru: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories posted a 69.7% jump in second-quarter profit on Friday, helped by new product launches.
Net profit rose to Rs 518 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, from Rs 305 crore a year earlier, the company said.
That handily beat analysts’ expectations of Rs 352 crore, according to Refinitiv data.
Net sales rose 5.6% to Rs 3,687 crore.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) last week said it will sell its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business unit in Hyderabad to generics pharmaceutical company Therapiva Private Ltd.
Therapiva is a joint venture between Omnicare Drugs India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Neopharma LLC, Abu Dhabi and Laxai Life Sciences. The sale includes all related fixed assets (land and building), current assets, current liabilities, and its employees, the company said.
Also read: Dr Reddy’s: API unit sale should lower costs, may not be a windfall
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Companies »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Near-term risks to earnings growth mask Maruti’s Q2 performance beat
- JSW: Despite signs of stability, rising costs pose a risk to margins
- Yes Bank’s asset quality trips in second quarter; IL&FS exposure may bite
- Airtel Q2: Steady Africa business is no solace as losses in India rise
- Challenges persist for Wipro despite healthy Q2 results