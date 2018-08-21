Tata Sky takes on Reliance Jio GigaFiber with launch of broadband service

All Tata Sky broadband plans come with a free Wifi router and discounts on taking long-term plans.

While existing broadband operators like Airtel and BSNL are trying to their best to retain customers ahead of Reliance Jio GigaFiber’s launch, Tata Sky has launched its broadband service across 12 cities of India.

It is being widely speculated in the market that Reliance will disrupt the broadband market in the country with the launch of GigaFiber just like what Jio did to mobile telephones. Jio broadband has started accepting registrations and has also announced a 3-month preview offer where customers get 100 GB monthly data for 90 days. Reliance Jio GigaFiber is not even charging an installation fee.

Tata Sky’s entry into the broadband market, therefore, comes at a crucial stage where existing broadband subscribers are being lured to change their loyalty by Reliance Jio’s attractive plans, including the free preview offer.

Tata Sky broadband plans

Tata Sky broadband is being gradually rolled out in these cities: Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Pune, Bhopal, Chennai, Gurgaon, Thane, Noida, Bengaluru and Mira Bhayandar (Maharashtra).

These are the rates for monthly unlimited plans: 5Mbps — Rs 999, 10Mbps — Rs 1,150, 30Mbps — Rs 1,500, 50Mbps — Rs 1,800 and 100Mbps — Rs 2,500.

Besides, Tata Sky also has a 60 GB monthly data plan for Rs 999 and 125 GB plan for Rs 1,250. Once you exhaust this quota you also have the option of buying more quota. A 5 GB plan, for example, comes at a cost of Rs 150, 10 GB Rs 200, 20 GB Rs 350 and 50 GB Rs 650.

All these Tata Sky broadband plans come with a free Wifi router and Rs 1,200 installation charges.

The plans are also available at a discount in packages of 3, 5, 9 and 12 months.

